RSS

Best Of

thebestwecoulddo.jpg.jpe

Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM Books

art19710widea.jpg.jpe

Many in our country, and especially in Wisconsin, are trying to figure out ways to lower the level of anger and conflict between those who disagree on political issues and public policy. Unfortunately, Milwaukee County more

Nov 7, 2012 3:15 PM Expresso

blogimage19178.jpe

Even more than most of the other neo-soul singers who emerged at the turn of the century, Anthony Hamilton... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage18170.jpe

Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

2009 came and went just as fast as years past. But just like those pastyears, Shepherd Express loves to celebrate it with Milwaukee. This isthe night to acknowledge all the places and events that make Milwaukeeso great! Shepherd Express Sta... more

Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage1324.jpe

To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

  From FoxSports.com: Under orders from Roger Goodell to resolve their impasse with Brett Favre, the Green Bay Packers have begun making calls about their former franchise QB, according to online reports. Goodell talked to Packers .. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

I love when the lowly Brewers get big time attention. It happens so rarely. This week's ESPN The Magazine includes lots of Brewers mentions: Intheir Big Ten, #3 says "Brewers and Cubs load up to win now. So if theworld does com.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Prince Fielder hit a home run into McCovey Cove in San Francisco on Saturday. The game wasn't televised in Milwaukee at the time, so we were listening to the radio broadcast. Later, we went to MLB.com to watch the homer and it had the radio sound .. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

  From ESPN.com: What would NFL teams trade the Green Bay Packers for Brett Favre? The Packers have asked multiple teams what they would be willing to offer for their team icon and former NFL MVP, the NFL Network reported -- a state of af.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage432.jpe

This year we’ve decided to ask for your help in sorting out the best Wisconsin commu Red Pepper ,Traveling Shepherd more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage359.jpe

There are two big basketball games for fans to pick from tonight: The UW-Milwaukee Panthe Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage84.jpe

Barack Obama Website: Barack Obama Blog: Barack's Blog Videos: chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

blogimage160.jpe

Best Bike Trail Oak Leaf Trail Runners-up: Glacial Drumlin, Hank Aaron State Effective Date: November 1, 2007 ,Cover Story more

Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Disclaimer: Despite the branding, this list doesn’t represent the best albums of the year as much as it does my favorite albums of the yearthat’s a big difference. These lists are always a work in progress: Obviously, I can’t listen to every album.. more

Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

On Ryan BraunOctober 22, 2007 | 06:00 PMThis article includes a lot of technical terminology, but it's worth the read because it's a very frank look at Braun's defense.Ryan Braun's Defenseby Nate SilverPublish PostI've made several snid.. more

Oct 22, 2007 4:00 AM More Sports

GoneOctober 11, 2007 | 07:04 AMI've been less than diligent about blogging this week and it's because I finally joined the technological age and got an ipod. This means that I do nothing from the time I get home from work until the time I go to.. more

Oct 11, 2007 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES