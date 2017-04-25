Beth Mulkerron
In Tandem’s ‘Carnival’ a Delightful Three-Ring Circus
Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Noël Coward Comedy at Broadway Theatre Center
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes its season with a satisfyingly comic production of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy Fallen Angels more
Apr 19, 2016 4:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Fallen Angels’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Noël Coward’s beloved drawing room comedy, Fallen Angels, April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A ‘Winter’s Tale’ for the Summer
Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more
Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Insightful Look into a Bully’s Psyche
Bullying is often the big elephant in a room (or hallway, or workplace), recognized by most but hard to address. First Stage’s upcoming show Crash is bound to be a great conversation starter and learning experience on the topic for ages 8 a... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Renaissance’s ‘Enfrascada’ Conjures Comedic Rapport
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures Complexity of 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opened its season with a production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns. The 1960s classic offers an even mix of comedy and drama, featuring depth of emotion in characters that are all quite complex and sympatheti... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Opens With 'A Thousand Clowns'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season with the 1962 classic A Thousand Clowns. This American comedy tells the story of an eccentric New Yorker who must conform to society if he is to keep custody of his 12-year-old genius nephew... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Packer Fans from Outer Space' Invades Marcus Center
The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater 1 Comments
A Vintage mid-Century Sitcom from Five Years Ago
Written only less than ten years ago, Drew Jansen, Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke’s stage musical Church Basement Ladies is kind of an odd mid-twentieth century comic fugue. Set in 1965, the show feels a lot more like a radio sitcom from the ‘4.. more
Jun 27, 2011 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Offspring
Grunge was for all purposes dead by the time The Offspring released 1998’s Americana, but the band adapted well, commenting on the newfound prevalence of rap culture in the suburbs on their jocular hit “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy,Today in ... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee