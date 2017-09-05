Bethany Cosentino
Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network to Host Open Call and Master Class
On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan.. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:09 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Best Coast @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
Summer hasn’t been what it should be in Milwaukee. Sweltering days and sunshine have been replaced by a seemingly endless bank of eerie fog that has taken over the lakefront. California’s Best C,Concert Reviews more
Jun 27, 2014 10:36 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: June 26-July 2
Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party, Summerfest, King Buzzo and more! more
Jun 26, 2014 12:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Best Coast, Under a Microscope
“Vocals have always been my strong point: The one thing I feel the most more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Wavves' Bitter "King of the Beach"
“Laugh,” singer Nathan Williams accuses the listener on his spirited third album as Wavves, “I bet you laugh right behind my back.” He’s got reason good reason for the suspicion. The same supporters that built Williams up as one of last year’s bre.. more
Jul 1, 2010 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bring on the Bad Guys
When times get tough, the tough get twisted. With a struggling economy and rising unemploy 3Penny Opera ,Theater more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments