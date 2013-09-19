RSS

The Betrayal

There can be purity and simplicity in a play about a woman, her husband and her lover. Given the opportunity to breathe on an intimate studio theater stage, Harold Pinter’s Betrayal has emotional gravity to draw in an audience. Soulstice Th... more

Sep 19, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

Midway through last week, Optimist Theatre  announced its next Shakespeare In The Park show. Early December seems to be a more or less appropriate time to mention that the theatre company will be staging The Twelfth Night next June. Following .. more

Dec 9, 2010 10:28 PM Theater

Within the next week or two, music magazines and blogs will begin publishing their lists of the best albums of 2010, an annual ritual that provokes the type of debate among music diehards that Academy Award picks do for film aficionados. Much more.. more

Nov 29, 2010 1:54 PM On Music

Cinematographer Ellen Kuras spent 23 years filming her directorial debut, an ambitious longitudinal documentary that follows a family that flees its war-torn home country, Laos, for New York, only to discover that their new home can be ever... more

Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

