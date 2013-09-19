The Betrayal
Three People Seen In Reverse
There can be purity and simplicity in a play about a woman, her husband and her lover. Given the opportunity to breathe on an intimate studio theater stage, Harold Pinter’s Betrayal has emotional gravity to draw in an audience. Soulstice Th... more
Sep 19, 2013 5:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Optimist's Twelfth Night in June
Midway through last week, Optimist Theatre announced its next Shakespeare In The Park show. Early December seems to be a more or less appropriate time to mention that the theatre company will be staging The Twelfth Night next June. Following .. more
Dec 9, 2010 10:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Best of the Year Mania Begins
Within the next week or two, music magazines and blogs will begin publishing their lists of the best albums of 2010, an annual ritual that provokes the type of debate among music diehards that Academy Award picks do for film aficionados. Much more.. more
Nov 29, 2010 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Betrayal
Cinematographer Ellen Kuras spent 23 years filming her directorial debut, an ambitious longitudinal documentary that follows a family that flees its war-torn home country, Laos, for New York, only to discover that their new home can be ever... more
Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
