Betsy Youngquist
Carthage College Exhibition Inspires Awe and Wonder
When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Racine Art Museum Explores Animal Connection
For at least 17,000 years, as evidenced by cave paintings in Lascaux, France, man has tried to capture the animal kingdom through art. The complex relationship that stems from sharing personal space with animals, whether explored... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee