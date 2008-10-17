Bettany Hughes
Enter the Labyrinth
A hero descends into a subterranean labyrinth to battle a monster with a taste for human flesh. The ancient Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur is at the root of three thousand years of grim sagas and fairy tales and Gothic adventures on page .. more
Oct 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Muslim Conquest
Western Europe was a backwater among world cultures in the Middle Ages, except for Spain, then an Islamic kingdom where learning and tolerance flourished. In “When the Moors Ruled in Europe,” British historian-television host Bettany Hughes.. more
Oct 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Babylon Circus
There’s something reassuring about international ska bands, a comfort that comes fr LastChild in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Turning History on Its Head
The20th-century history of African-American migration to the urban North is oftentold as Brownv. Board of Education ,Books more
Apr 14, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Books