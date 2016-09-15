Better Than Ezra
Scott Walker's John Doe Leak Reveals a Lot
Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more
Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Better Than Ezra
After seven years together, the New Orleans alternative rock band Better Than Exra became a sudden sensation after their 1993 sophomore album Deluxe was reissued in 1995, spawning the band's biggest hit, “Good.” Though none have... more
Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Better Than Ezra
No, the alt-rock trio Better Than Ezra, whose 1995 hit “Good” sounded more like something out of Minneapolis than their native New Orleans, isn’t the first group listeners typically associate with Mardi Gras, but the band is nonetheless more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments