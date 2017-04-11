RSS

Betty Brinn Children'S Museum

Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM City Guide

The 6th annualSanta Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3,2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participantswill don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration.Cookie and can.. more

Nov 10, 2016 6:43 PM Around MKE

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is offering one day of freeaccess to four of the most notable lakefront destinations on Saturday, Oct. 15through their Gifts to the Community program. The four sites open to the public will be: Milwaukee Art.. more

Sep 21, 2016 4:43 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Summerfest has announced its 2016 grounds stage headliners and, like everybody else, we've got reflexive opinions about them. How does this year's lineup compa.. more

Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

The Lynden Sculpture Garden celebrates its annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The future is the family oriented event’s theme and many crafts, demonstrations and other activities will be offered. General admi... more

Feb 2, 2016 4:07 PM Visual Arts

“The Adventures of Mr. Potato Head,” an exhibit that includes free play with an enormous cache of Mr. Potato Head parts as well as interactive expeditions for young adventurers led by Mr. Potato Head, runs at the Betty Brinn Children’s M... more

Jan 12, 2016 2:46 PM Visual Arts

Here is your final installment for holiday activities going on in the area!Wednesday, Dec. 31ThinkstockSplash Studio’s ‘Plastered with Plaster’Plaster, drink, paint and dance underneath black lights; check out John Kowalczyk’s newest plaster .. more

Dec 26, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to... more

Sep 24, 2014 1:39 AM Visual Arts

Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their late.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

Some still think of Milwaukee as a two-museum town. While it’s true that the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum remain the city’s largest institutions of their kind, they have been joined by more

Apr 2, 2014 12:24 AM A&E Feature

A CRISP Odyssey starts on New Year's Eve at 9pm and goes to 9am the following morning. Drink specials will include $2 PBR, $2 JAMO, $10 Fishbowls, and $20 bottles of Champagne. CRISP will hosting a large lineup of DJs, including: DJ D1, DJ ... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Make your reservations early to ring in 2011 family-style, featuring breakfast with Mr. Potato Head! Enjoy a continental breakfast at the Museum on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 7:30 until 8:45am, and,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Make plans to bring your little pumpkins to the Little Monster Bash at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum – with MR. POTATO HEAD! Everyone’s favorite silly character will join in the fun at this year’,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Themes and motifs often present themselves over the course of any theatre season. What began with a young woman confronting a man in a factory break room (in Renaissance’s Blackbird) continued in with a man and a woman struggling against each ot.. more

Feb 21, 2010 8:16 PM Theater

Well, Christmas has arrived, and for some it means finding ways to keep their kids entertained through the winter break. Luckily a number of children's story times take place at venues throughout the cit,Books more

Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Books

