Betty Brinn Children'S Museum
Don't Overlook Milwaukee's 'Little' Museums
Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Santa Hustle 5K Comes to Veterans Park
The 6th annualSanta Hustle 5K Milwaukee is coming to Veterans Park on Saturday, December 3,2016, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participantswill don Santa hats and beards, along with dri-fit half-zips provided with registration.Cookie and can.. more
Nov 10, 2016 6:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Four Lakefront Favorites to Open Free One Day Next Month
The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is offering one day of freeaccess to four of the most notable lakefront destinations on Saturday, Oct. 15through their Gifts to the Community program. The four sites open to the public will be: Milwaukee Art.. more
Sep 21, 2016 4:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest '16, Music Festivals, and Grand Avenue's Name Change
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Summerfest has announced its 2016 grounds stage headliners and, like everybody else, we've got reflexive opinions about them. How does this year's lineup compa.. more
Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Winter Carnival
The Lynden Sculpture Garden celebrates its annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The future is the family oriented event’s theme and many crafts, demonstrations and other activities will be offered. General admi... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:07 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Adventures of Mr Potato Head
“The Adventures of Mr. Potato Head,” an exhibit that includes free play with an enormous cache of Mr. Potato Head parts as well as interactive expeditions for young adventurers led by Mr. Potato Head, runs at the Betty Brinn Children’s M... more
Jan 12, 2016 2:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Holiday Happenings
Here is your final installment for holiday activities going on in the area!Wednesday, Dec. 31ThinkstockSplash Studio’s ‘Plastered with Plaster’Plaster, drink, paint and dance underneath black lights; check out John Kowalczyk’s newest plaster .. more
Dec 26, 2014 1:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Maker Faire: The Joys of Making
Once, the divine Plato proposed that “featherless biped” would finally put to rest the search for a satisfactory definition of the human being. When the Cynic philosopher Diogenes countered with a plucked chicken, Plato was compelled to... more
Sep 24, 2014 1:39 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Museums Host Member Swap Day on Sunday, May 18
Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their late.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
City Guide 2014: Milwaukee Museum Guide
Some still think of Milwaukee as a two-museum town. While it’s true that the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum remain the city’s largest institutions of their kind, they have been joined by more
Apr 2, 2014 12:24 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
A Crisp Odyssey
A CRISP Odyssey starts on New Year's Eve at 9pm and goes to 9am the following morning. Drink specials will include $2 PBR, $2 JAMO, $10 Fishbowls, and $20 bottles of Champagne. CRISP will hosting a large lineup of DJs, including: DJ D1, DJ ... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
NYE Breakfast with Mr. Potato Head
Make your reservations early to ring in 2011 family-style, featuring breakfast with Mr. Potato Head! Enjoy a continental breakfast at the Museum on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 7:30 until 8:45am, and,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Little Monster Bash 2010
Make plans to bring your little pumpkins to the Little Monster Bash at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum – with MR. POTATO HEAD! Everyone’s favorite silly character will join in the fun at this year’,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
One Man and One Woman: Milwaukee Chamber
Themes and motifs often present themselves over the course of any theatre season. What began with a young woman confronting a man in a factory break room (in Renaissance’s Blackbird) continued in with a man and a woman struggling against each ot.. more
Feb 21, 2010 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stories for the Season
Well, Christmas has arrived, and for some it means finding ways to keep their kids entertained through the winter break. Luckily a number of children's story times take place at venues throughout the cit,Books more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books