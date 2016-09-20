Beware The Slenderman
What’s New at Milwaukee Film Festival?
Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Milwaukee Film Festival Releases Second List of Official Selections
Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of officialselections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for manyWisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .The documentary tells the shock.. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Arvo Pärt
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and conductor Kristjan Järvi were both refugees from Soviet cultural oppression. Järvi's father was a friend of the composerwhen the two men worked together at Estonian Radio-Television in the '60sand more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews