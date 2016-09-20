RSS

Beware The Slenderman

film_mff_a.jpg.jpe

Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more

Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM Film

slenderman.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of officialselections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for manyWisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .The documentary tells the shock.. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Around MKE

blogimage12946.jpe

Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and conductor Kristjan Järvi were both refugees from Soviet cultural oppression. Järvi's father was a friend of the composerwhen the two men worked together at Estonian Radio-Television in the '60sand more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES