The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant) preserves some of Roald Dahl’s sharp-stick attitude toward modernity, and director Steven Spielberg delivers kinetic, digital-live action without losing sight of the main characters, making for a film that ... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:38 PM Film

Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s children’s book The Big Friendly Giant, casting talented Mark Rylance in the titular role. Excellent effects and locations ensure that the little ones are spellbound by this congenial giant and his preco... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:15 PM Film Clips

Wispolitics is reporting that outgoing state Commerce Secretary Dick Leinenkugel will likely announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate as a Republican trying to unseat Democrat Russ Feingold. Well, at least he’s got name recognition… It als.. more

Apr 7, 2010 3:17 PM Daily Dose

Children's author Roald Dahl had a knack for writing stories that were both funny and frig BFG ,Theater more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

