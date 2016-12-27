RSS

State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more

Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 4 Comments

Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Expresso 1 Comments

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more

May 31, 2016 4:33 PM News 1 Comments

It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 1 Comments

Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more

Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM News Features 6 Comments

In his campaign literature, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touts his backing of the Mental Health Board, an appointed board of health professionals that has oversight over the county’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD). In fact, you ... more

Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM News Features 2 Comments

They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more

Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM News Features 2 Comments

Members of the new Milwaukee County Mental Health Board seemed a bit confused at their June 25 meeting about their plan to privatize acute care for those with mental health issues. more

Jun 30, 2015 10:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

Nurses who work at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Department (BHD) say deficient staffing levels are causing safety problems for workers and patients more

May 28, 2014 2:12 AM News Features

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more

Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

The Journal Sentinel wrote about Scott Walker’s campaign’s attempt to stem thefallout from the tragedies at the county-run Behavioral Health Division. Onecasualty was John Chianelli, once the head of the county’s Behavioral HealthComplex. He.. more

Feb 20, 2014 8:53 PM Daily Dose

A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more

Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM News Features

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more

Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM News Features

The corporate media have been giving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s $1.3 billion no-tax-increase budget a rather positive spin. But the 18 Milwaukee County supervisors got an more

Nov 7, 2013 2:40 AM Expresso

