State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Don’t Be Fooled by the Campaign to Save Héctor Colón’s Job
Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more
Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Tension Rises at Mental Health Board Budget Meeting
The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more
May 31, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
What is the County Behavioral Health Division Trying to Hide?
It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Abele’s BHD Is Stonewalling on Mental Health Audit Plus Updated Info on Thursday’s Meeting
Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Abele Ignores Federal Order on African American Workers
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more
Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Mental Health Professionals Given a Gag Order
In his campaign literature, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touts his backing of the Mental Health Board, an appointed board of health professionals that has oversight over the county’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD). In fact, you ... more
Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Caring for Milwaukee County’s Most Vulnerable Patients
They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more
Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Pauses Privatization Plan
Members of the new Milwaukee County Mental Health Board seemed a bit confused at their June 25 meeting about their plan to privatize acute care for those with mental health issues. more
Jun 30, 2015 10:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
County Mental Health Hospital Nurses Ask Abele for New Hires
Nurses who work at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Department (BHD) say deficient staffing levels are causing safety problems for workers and patients more
May 28, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker’s Campaign Called the Shots on BHD Demotion
The Journal Sentinel wrote about Scott Walker’s campaign’s attempt to stem thefallout from the tragedies at the county-run Behavioral Health Division. Onecasualty was John Chianelli, once the head of the county’s Behavioral HealthComplex. He.. more
Feb 20, 2014 8:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee County Residents Ask Supervisors to Fix Abele’s Budget
The corporate media have been giving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s $1.3 billion no-tax-increase budget a rather positive spin. But the 18 Milwaukee County supervisors got an more
Nov 7, 2013 2:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
