The Bible: The Complete Word Of
THE BIBLE Now At Next Act
Considering some of what I've seen in the past couple of years, it's kind of odd that something as innocuous as The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) would be the one that ended up garnering as much controversy as it has. The light com.. more
Aug 28, 2012 3:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Acclaimed Comedy of the Bible Outdoors
Taken at face value the King James bible is . . . . really difficult to take seriously for all kinds of reasons. the fact that people use it to justify those things that they justify is also kind of silly. So it makes the perfect basis for co.. more
Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Night at the Movies’
The feature is 7(x1) Samurai, a one-man, mask-mime-dance-theater adaptation of Kurosawa&r 7(x1) Samurai, ,Theater more
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Theater
Numb Nuts: Why I Don't Recommend Desensitizers & Other ‘Enhancers’
My first job out of college was working for anonprofit in Washington, D.C., that focused I recentlyreceived a question via Facebook about whether or not I could recommend alibid ,SEXPress more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress