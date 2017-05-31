Bicycles
Bicycle Built For Two
Now that warm weather is flirting with us a bit morefrequently, and the call to be more physically active is more compelling, thatjust means one thing. Get your bike out of the garage, already! This is as mucha note to myself as anyone else, mi.. more
May 31, 2017 2:58 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Wisconsin Bike Festival Rolls into Cedarburg This Weekend
Photo Courtesy Sangudo, Flickr CCThis weekend bicycle lovers will get the chance to celebratein Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Park for the Wisconsin Bike Festival, going on fromJuly 29-31.The two-day festival’s activities include the 2nd annual.. more
Jul 28, 2016 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
‘Culture on Two Wheels’ Considers Bicycles As Artistic and Cultural Signifiers
Culture on Two Wheels: The Bicycle in Literature & Film, edited and introduced by Jeremy Withers and Daniel P. Shea, is an exhaustive examination of bicycles’ shifting role as signifiers in literature and film over the last 125 years. more
Jul 15, 2016 11:41 AM Selena Milewski Books
Vessel Workshop: Born and Raised in Riverwest
Bicycles have been used for delivery purposes dating as farback as the 1860s. Even after the invention of the automobile, bike couriers haveremained heavily relied upon, especially in dense metropolitan areas, becauseof their ability to ev.. more
Jun 29, 2016 7:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Strips Down for the Underwear Bike Ride
All photo by Luke MouradianWhile biking hasgrown as a form of transportation in Milwaukee, due in part to programs such asBublr Bikes and initiatives like the annual Bike to Work Day, we have a long way to go to catch up toour Midwestern neighb.. more
May 19, 2016 4:17 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 5 Comments
Photography Exhibit Brings the Riverwest 24-Hour Bicycle Race to Light
Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more
Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
City of Bicycles
Though the city is renowned for manufacturing motorcycles, Milwaukee also boasts an active bicycling subculture. With so many local bike clubs and group rides popping up around the city, it's not difficult to find one to suit any cycling ni... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Around MKE 7 Comments
A Nation Within a Nation: Voices of the Oneida in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), edited by L. Gordon McLester III and Laurence M. Hauptman
The Oneida weren¹t native to Wisconsin but became‹since their forced migration from New York in the early 19th century‹one of the region¹s prominent tribes. The essays that comprise A Nation Within a Nation explain that the Oneida have almo... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Café Corazon’s Weekday Lunch
After opening in Riverwest late last year, Café Corazon (3129 N. Bremen St.) has become a highly popular destination. The tiny café tends to fill up, especially on weekends. Weekday lunches have been added Wednesday through Friday, and it&r... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trance & Dance’s Multi-Generational Folk Rock
When Jerry Fortier, then an American expatriate in Amsterdam, formed the Trance & Dance Band in 1973, he never imagined the group would become one of Milwaukee’s longest-running rock bands. The Wisconsin native was mixing psychedelic light ... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Hideaway Pub & Eatery
The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010