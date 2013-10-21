Big Bangs
Bay View is the Halloween Decoration Capital of Milwaukee This Year
Bay View usually does Halloween right, but this year in a particular a few residents have gone all-out, turning their homes into gigantic, massively imaginative dioramas. Here are three houses that are stopping traffic and turning heads this year... more
Oct 21, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Check Out Spin's Colorful Volcano Choir Photo Essay
Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie.. more
Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Matt Damon reaches for Elysium
In movies, the future is often an arena foracting out the anxieties of the present. Elysium presents a starkcontrast between the haves, comfortably ensconced in a space station wheelinglike a giant donut around the world, and the.. more
Aug 8, 2013 7:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stream Eric & Magill's Gorgeous, Glorious new "Night Singers" LP
Former Camden bandmates Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber understood that their band Eric & Magill would be a long-distance project when they started it, but they probably couldn't have predicted just how long that distance would be. In the years since.. more
Jul 23, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
