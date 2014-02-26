Big Boi
Outkast's Reunion Tour Will Bring them To Summerfest
Cue the Drudge siren, because Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a show that seemed all but impossible just months ago: The legendary Southern rap duo Outkast will headline the stage on Sunday, June 29. After resisting a reuni.. more
Feb 26, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Big Boi Carries On
Fans longing for an Outkast reunion should imagine how Big Boi feels. The rapper has made no secret of his desire to see his pioneering Atlanta hip-hop duo end its indefinite hiatus, but his estranged collaborator André more
Apr 30, 2013 9:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Big Boi is Bringing Killer Mike with Him to The Rave
On-call Outkast rapper Big Boi will take a break from refreshing Pitchfork on his browser this spring for a tour with longtime collaborator Killer Mike. The "Shoes for Running 2013 World Tour" will stop at the Rave on Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m., the .. more
Mar 6, 2013 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
"Sir Lucious Left Foot," Big Boi's Enthusiastic Party Record
History doesn’t have much affection for Tone-Loc, Rob Base, The Fresh Prince, Young MC and the other pop rappers of the ’80s, whose rhymes sound primitive by today’s standards. But while none of these rappers were masters of their craft, they none.. more
Jul 2, 2010 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
