RSS

Big Boys

chinalights.jpg.jpe

China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre.. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

jonathangoldsmith.jpg.jpe

On Saturday, August 19 from 7-9 p.m., Jonathan Goldsmith, whoyou may know from his time as Dos Equis’s Most Interesting Man in the World,will be making a personal appearance at DiModa Pizza & Hotspot. Guests will be able to meet Goldsmith.. more

Aug 17, 2017 7:28 PM Around MKE

Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more

Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more

Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM On Music

arenas.jpg.jpe

A picture of the progress being made on Milwaukee’sunder-construction basketball arena (with the nearby Bradley Center andMilwaukee Panther Arena) has recently made the social media rounds, claiming itto be the very rare instance of thre.. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:55 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage13819.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13784.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13780.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13756.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13710.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES