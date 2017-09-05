Big Boys
China Lights Lantern Festival Illuminates Milwaukee Once Again
China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre.. more
Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
The Former 'Most Interesting Man in the World' to Make an Appearance at DiModa Pizza
On Saturday, August 19 from 7-9 p.m., Jonathan Goldsmith, whoyou may know from his time as Dos Equis’s Most Interesting Man in the World,will be making a personal appearance at DiModa Pizza & Hotspot. Guests will be able to meet Goldsmith.. more
Aug 17, 2017 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Tim Higgins Gives Paper Holland an Unwelcome Makeover in Their "Jazz" Video
Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Ugh, Arcade Fire
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more
Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Tale of Four Arenas: Milwaukee’s NBA Venues are All Still Standing, and Very Near to Each Other
A picture of the progress being made on Milwaukee’sunder-construction basketball arena (with the nearby Bradley Center andMilwaukee Panther Arena) has recently made the social media rounds, claiming itto be the very rare instance of thre.. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 1 Comments
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
