Big East
One Down, More Goals to Go
Sunday saw the Observers focused on Fox's early NFL telecast, but not the same game. When Frank later called Artie from Long Island, only one of them could report a pleasant experience. more
Dec 19, 2012 4:23 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Time to Play Some Catch-Up
So many topics and only so much space. The Observers gab so well that they often find themselves with a backlog of blather. So Frank's latest trip Back East provided an opportunity to work off some surplus comments from recent weeks... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
We'll Need Extra Innings for Answers
I'm not dumb enough to pretend this is going to go away,” Ryan Braun said after winning his appeal of a positive drug test and avoiding a 50-game suspension. Indeed, Dino Laurenzi Jr., who collected Braun's urine sample, was just as forc... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Being a Marquette walk-on
The Marquette Tribune did an interesting article on what it takes to be a walk-on for the basketball team. It was so well done that it spawned a post on ESPN.com's College Basketball Nation blog. Marquette help walk-on tryouts following the gradu.. more
Sep 21, 2011 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Marquette new jersey
Marquette leaked some new uniforms a couple of weeks ago. They had managed to avoid the Nike curse of uniform ridiculousness for so long, but it has finally made its way to Milwaukee.Nike first used the Aerographics in the 2008 Olympics. They say.. more
Sep 21, 2011 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Realignment and Marquette
Last week Pittsburgh and Syracuse announced they were leaving the Big East for the ACC. These moves are football-baesd, but they look like they're going to have lasting effects throughout all NCAA atheletics.Because these realignments are about f.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Marquette on front of ESPN.com this morning
This picture is too good not to share! more
Mar 10, 2011 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tom Crean latching on to Marquette success?
Former Marquette coach Tom Crean <a href="http://twitter.com/TomCrean/status/10488338097">tweeted this</a> today:<span class="status-body"><span class="entry-content">Congratulations to everyone at Marquette. 5 straight NCAA tournaments and some .. more
Mar 15, 2010 2:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Marquette FINALLY beats Villanova
After losing four games in a row to Villanova by a total of four points, Marquette had their revenge today in the Big East tournament.The Golden Eagles were a preseason pick to finish 12th in the Big East. Now they're heading into the semi-final.. more
Mar 12, 2010 2:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pitt to Big Ten Rumored
No news sources reporting it yet, so its just conjecture, but this site is saying the student-athletes were told about it this weekend and official announcement will come on Thursday.The same site says it sets up a natural rivalry with Penn Sta.. more
Feb 3, 2010 1:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Walkmen w/ Cass McCombs
The Walkmen’s distinctly bittersweet take on turn-of-the-century New York guitar rock is at turns blissful and brutal, a dynamic best captured on their 2004 album Bows & Arrows and its seething single “The Rat.” After persistent, ,Today more
Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steve Earle
"Pancho and Lefty," "To Live Is to Fly" and "(Quicksilver Daydrea Steve Earle performs July 29 at the Pabst Theater. ,CD Reviews more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
(500) Days of Summer
The paradoxes and dilemmas of love and fate are integral to (500) Days of Summer, a sharp (500) Days of Summer ,Film more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 3 Comments
Weltschmerz in Music
The tumultuous events of the 20th century had a profound effect upon Western music, sweepi Les Offrandes Oubliées ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 19, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Marquette making a statement?
Marquette just set a Big East tournament record by holding St. Johns tojust 10 points in the first half of their game today. MU went to thelocker room leading 38-10.It's all the more impressive when yourealize that Jerel McNeal played just 9 mi.. more
Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Who would have thought?
No one expected Marquette to win all five of their final games with thebrutal schedule they faced, but no one expected them to lose all five,either. I was hoping for two wins - one against Syracuse and one upset among the big four other teams.Is.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Marquette vs UConn
Tonight’s match up has got to be the biggest games Marquette has played since the 2003 Final Four.UConncomes to town with a nine-game undefeated streak on the road whileMarquette has a 17-game home winning streak. Obviously, something’sgoing to.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Marquette: Are they for real?
My assignment was to give five questions for thisMarquette team as they head into the meat of their conference schedule.The questions are supposed to help determine if the Golden Eagles canmake a definitive run deep into the NCAA Tournament. .. more
Feb 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Marquette stays perfect in Big East, beats Georgetown 94-82
The one downside to having DirecTV is that Marquette games are often broadcast on the Time Warner Channel.However,I did get the old-time fun of listening to the game on the radio, whichputs you in a total different mindset for "watching" a game... more
Feb 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Help Marquette Beat UConn
Marquette has never sold out a weekday game.On Wednesday, February 25th, they hose #2 UConn. There are currently less than 1,000 tickets left for sale and MU Athletics want to make sure that the Huskies know what it's like for Marquette to have ho.. more
Feb 2, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports