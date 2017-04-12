Big Gig
Summerfest Reveals Its 2017 Grounds Stage Headliners
With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Th.. more
Apr 12, 2017 11:02 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
German Fest Celebrates 35th Anniversary
The Big Gig may be over, but there are plenty of incrediblefestivals yet to come this summer in Milwaukee. One such jubilee is German Fest,a family friendly, fun-filled celebration of all things German that takes placeFriday, July 24 (3 p.m.-12.. more
Jul 14, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
New Food and Drink Options at Summerfest 2015
Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more
Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Summerfest '68!
On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more
Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
De Waart Leads Giants of German Romanticism
By the time Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) composed his Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (1803), the Romantic Era in music was in its infancy. Hearkening back somewhat, Beethoven modeled this concerto on the C Minor concerto (K. 49... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Open Assembly Seat on Milwaukee’s North Side
For the first time in 30 years, Rep. Annette “Polly” Williams will not be in the running to represent Milwaukee’s North Side. Instead, three Democratic challengers will be on the ballot—Milwaukee County Supervisor Elizabeth Coggs, more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Eatery on Farwell’s Classic Style
Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
‘How to Wreck a Nice Beach’
In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Summerfest Attendence Down
I was away for a long weekend, so I'm late to respond to this news article, but according to a Journal Sentinel report, Summerfest's attendence was down this year. Way down. Lowest levels since 1993 down. The report cites the skittish econo.. more
Jul 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Actor’s Craft
Photo by Corey Hengen ShepherdExpress ,Off the Cuff more
Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff