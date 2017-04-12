RSS

Big Gig

With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Th.. more

Apr 12, 2017 11:02 AM On Music

prosit.jpg.jpe

The Big Gig may be over, but there are plenty of incrediblefestivals yet to come this summer in Milwaukee. One such jubilee is German Fest,a family friendly, fun-filled celebration of all things German that takes placeFriday, July 24 (3 p.m.-12.. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

waterstreet.jpg.jpe

 Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more

Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Brew City Booze

logo.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more

Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

blogimage13578.jpe

By the time Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) composed his Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (1803), the Romantic Era in music was in its infancy. Hearkening back somewhat, Beethoven modeled this concerto on the C Minor concerto (K. 49... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

For the first time in 30 years, Rep. Annette “Polly” Williams will not be in the running to represent Milwaukee’s North Side. Instead, three Democratic challengers will be on the ballot—Milwaukee County Supervisor Elizabeth Coggs, more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage11779.jpe

Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11756.jpe

In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

I was away for a long weekend, so I'm late to respond to this news article, but according to a Journal Sentinel report, Summerfest's attendence was down this year. Way down. Lowest levels since 1993 down. The report cites the skittish econo.. more

Jul 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1284.jpe

Photo by Corey Hengen ShepherdExpress ,Off the Cuff more

Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES