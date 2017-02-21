Big Gigantic
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 23 - Mar. 15, 2017
The circus comes to town—as does Big Gigantic, Katt Williams, Jamey Johnson, The Four Tops and Coolio. Yes, Coolio. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: March 31-April 6
April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff A&E
Killer7: 10 Years Later
Killer7 loomed large in my unplayed backlog for years. It’s early trailers showed off unique cell shaded graphics juxtaposed with an aggressively unsettling vibe. There was shooting from a first person perspective, anime cutscenes, constant scream.. more
Nov 3, 2015 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Big Gigantic
The latest project from saxophonist/producer Dominic Lalli is Big Gigantic, a duo with drummer Jeremy Salken that showcases Lalli’s talent as a DJ and an improviser. The group’s first release, Fire It Up , from May 2009 on 1320 more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee