Big Government
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Bye-Bye Local Control
True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more
Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Where’s the Local Control Caucus?
I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more
May 9, 2013 5:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Sister Hazel
Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with “All for You,” a jangly roots-pop sing-along that lit up adult alternative stations but marked the band as another 1990s one-hit wonder (at least among listeners who correctly at... more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee