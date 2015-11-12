Big John Bates And The Voodoo Do
Stop Kiss at Stritch
That first kiss is difficult enough. A first kiss between a couple of women in public can be particularly complicated, especially when it results in a hate crime. Diana Son’s Stop Kiss is a heartbreakingly tender romantic drama that explores the.. more
Nov 12, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Curren$y to Play the Turner Hall Ballroom
Curren$y, the New Orleans rapper who survived false starts on Master P\'s No Limit Records and Lil Wayne\'s Young Money Entertainment before building his own audience as an independent artist, will take his Jet Life Tour to the Turner Hall Ballroo.. more
Mar 6, 2012 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz
If the Stray Cats had been rabid and hopped up on catnip, they might have sounded like Big John Bates and the Voodoo Dollz. Big John Bates lays down a meaner, punkier version of the Cats’ trademark jump blues—he even looks a little bit like more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
