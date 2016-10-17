The Big Lebowski
Just Announced: Lauryn Hill Will Play Her First Milwaukee Concert in 15 Years
Lauryn Hill may or may not ever get around to recording a proper followup to his 1998, Grammy-winning masterpiece The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill , but the reclusive singer continues to emerge occasionally to perform concerts here and there. Hill .. more
Oct 17, 2016 10:18 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
You’re a Lebowski, I’m a Lebowski
Lebowski Fest returns to Milwaukee on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:35 PM Tea Krulos Film Reviews
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square
The Dude is coming back to Milwaukee as we get ready foranother Lewbowski Fest. The 2 day festival will be held at Cathedral Square downtownon Friday, August 21st and will continue at JB's on 41 Bowling Center on Saturday the 22nd.Friday’s Mo.. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
A Tuscan Bike Ride in Mukwonago?
Perhapsyou've always dreamed of doing a bike trip through Italy—stopping off tovisit sumptuous wineries in the rolling Tuscan hills, soaking up thecountryside, enjoying a picnic. Problem: You don't have the time off or thecash available to mak.. more
May 29, 2015 9:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Jeff Bridges on His Lifelong Passion for Music
Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more
Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Will Screen American Hustle, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters This Year
The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more
May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lebowski Comes to Milwaukee
The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 1 Comments
Lebowski Goes Rocky Horror
The Cohen Brothers’ 1998 film The Big Lebowski has, (in the parlance of out times,) become something of a cult classic. When it was first released, the film was kind of a modest success for the Cohens, making $46 million worldwide on a budget o.. more
Feb 19, 2012 8:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers' 1998... more
Sep 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest: Day Two
In Day two of the 2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest, the mood rolled into a different rhythm with three different programs featuring a Stand-up comic followed by a sketch comedy group followed by an improv group and ended with another sketch group.THE F.. more
Aug 6, 2011 9:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
The idea behind Knight and Day was to drop a pretty couple into a screwball romance that is frequently interrupted by attempts on their lives. However, the inept script and a lack of chemistry between the players, fail to persuade. Cruise i... more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Fresh Cut Collective
Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid- back dude more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski. The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid-back dude who gets caught up in a kidnap... more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Five Shows Open Next Weekend
For me, it’s the end of the year . . . in a way. The Milwaukee Theatre Year traditionally begins in August as companies like Milwuakee Chamber Theatre and smaller companies like the late Dramatist’s Theatre open their first shows of the new season.. more
Jul 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Times Cinema tonight hosts a midnight screening of one of the most popular cult comedi The Big Lebowski ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee