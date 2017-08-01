Big Star
The Wooldridge Brothers Nod to Days Gone By
The Wooldridge Brothers looked to the ghosts of drive-in theaters, and the spirit of Big Star and R.E.M., on their summery new album, Stars At Dusk. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:28 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Alex Chilton’s Long, Strange Career
The shorthand for Alex Chilton is that he experienced his career in reverse.In 1967, as the 16-year-old singer for The Box Tops, Chilton had a number-one hit with “The Letter.” He followed that group with the critically more
Apr 14, 2014 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books
Milwaukee Musicians Honor Big Star
Tribute shows are a dime a dozen on just about any concert calendar, but they usually don’t offer much in the way of variety, mostly sticking to big, marketable musical brands—your Elvises, Beatles and Pink more
Dec 26, 2013 2:32 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Big Star
Time was you could buy still-sealed Big Star albums in used record shops in Appleton or resale bookstores in more
Aug 4, 2013 11:42 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Exotic Marigold Music
<em>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</em>, already screening in some bigger cities, promises to be a decent movie for adult audiences. Director John Madden won an Oscar for <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> and his castincluding Judi Dench, Bill Nighy an.. more
Apr 29, 2012 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alex Chilton Dies at Age 59
Without resorting to pure hyperbole, I'm trying to find a big statement to honor Alex Chilton, the Big Star singer/songwriter who died of an apparent heart attack at age 59 today, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, but I'll play it safe a.. more
Mar 19, 2010 2:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Big Star
Keep an Eye on the Sky ,CD Reviews more
Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
