RSS

Big Three

Apr 9, 2010 6:34 PM Daily Dose

International photographer David Burnett visited Milwaukee's VP Gallery of Fine Art Photography last weekend. While officially signing his recent book Soul Rebel: An Intimate Portrait of Bob Marley Friday and Saturday night Burnett mentioned .. more

Jan 24, 2010 1:27 AM Visual Arts

In Washington, the Obamaadministration is going to have a license to kill eight years ofgovernment showering gifts upon the wealthy and create real change withtax breaks for ordinary, working American,Taking Liberties more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Over the years, the Big Three automobilecompanies have given us plenty of reasons to hate What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES