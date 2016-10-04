RSS

The Big Wu

It took plenty of trial and error for Milwaukee’s Undercover Organism to hone their tricky fusion of jam and electronic music. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:12 PM Local Music

It took just 2 1/2 NHL games and less than 20 minutes of ice time for former Badger Blake Geoffrion to find the back of the net. The goal came in the first period of the Predators game vs Edmonton last night. One of the assists on the goal came f.. more

Mar 2, 2011 1:50 PM More Sports

Among The Big Wu’s more memorable accomplishments: They were the very first group ever to take the stage at Bonnaroo. Their storied set opening that Tennessee music festival in front of tens of thousands of eager attendees helped make them ... more

May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

