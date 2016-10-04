The Big Wu
How Undercover Organism Learned to Love the Loop
It took plenty of trial and error for Milwaukee’s Undercover Organism to hone their tricky fusion of jam and electronic music. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Blake Geoffrion scores first NHL goal
It took just 2 1/2 NHL games and less than 20 minutes of ice time for former Badger Blake Geoffrion to find the back of the net. The goal came in the first period of the Predators game vs Edmonton last night. One of the assists on the goal came f.. more
Mar 2, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Among The Big Wu’s more memorable accomplishments: They were the very first group ever to take the stage at Bonnaroo. Their storied set opening that Tennessee music festival in front of tens of thousands of eager attendees helped make them ... more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 14 - May 20
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee