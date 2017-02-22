Bigotry
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Ugly Acts of Anti-Semitism Surface in Milwaukee
Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more
Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Problem of Whiteness
This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Immigrants and Allies Call for Unity
“I don’t want to see families broken up, I don’t want to see children’s dreams dashed.”—Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett more
Nov 15, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 29 Comments
Sabotaging Democracy
Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans were determined to do something to put a stop to this wildly out-of-control voting by Democrats. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Trump’s Sordid Sex Tape
Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
Vote for JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court
We are offering a strong endorsement of Appeals Court Judge District 4 JoAnne Kloppenburg for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kloppenburg has an exceptional professional background and has the kind of temperament that’s needed on this court. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 4 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Chris Abele Must Repudiate Rebecca Bradley
We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Walker’s Exploiting Hatred for Republican Votes
The reaction to recent events tells a lot about an all-but-declared presidential candidate like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is not widely known but suddenly finds himself thrust into the national spotlight. more
Jun 30, 2015 10:05 PM Joel McNally Expresso 16 Comments
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Not Listening: What Republicans Could Learn From George W. Bush
During most of the Obama presidency, George W. Bush has maintained a decorous silence. Keeping quiet may not always have been easy for Bush, watching his more
Jul 21, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Over the Racist Line
I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more
Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
