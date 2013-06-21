Bike Trail
Native American Awareness Project Moves Ahead with Bike Trail Mural and Sculpture Proposal
Milwaukee’s Native American Awareness Project (NAAP) is spearheading a historic mural and sculpture project which will be built on the bike trail from Washington and Barclay to Maple and Kinnickinnic. The newly approved proposal includes placing .. more
Jun 21, 2013 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Baseball, Business and Nature: The Hank Aaron State Trail
Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more
Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Admirals vs. Rockford Ice Hogs
Comedic Milwaukee songwriter Pat McCurdy joins the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at their 7 p.m. game against the Rockford Ice Hogs. He’ll be playing before and after the game, as well as during intermissions.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee