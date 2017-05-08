Biking
Vulture Space Announces Wisconsin Bike Week Events
Milwaukee do-it-yourself bike shop Vulture Space recentlyannounced a number of events they will be hosting as a part of Wisconsin BikeWeek, which runs June 3-11. The events include:Bike Bingo 2017Bike Bingo will be held June 3 from 3-.. more
May 8, 2017 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
UPAF Ride for the Arts Early Bird Pricing Runs Through April 30
Time to register for the UPAF Ride for the Arts at earlybird pricing is running out. Prices for the ride will increase on May 1, andeveryone who registers will be entered to win a pair of tickets from SouthwestAirlines.“The UPAF Ride for.. more
Apr 27, 2017 9:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wisconsin Bike Festival Rolls into Cedarburg This Weekend
Photo Courtesy Sangudo, Flickr CCThis weekend bicycle lovers will get the chance to celebratein Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Park for the Wisconsin Bike Festival, going on fromJuly 29-31.The two-day festival’s activities include the 2nd annual.. more
Jul 28, 2016 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Boys and Girls Club, DreamBikes, Bublr Bikes and John Fleckenstein
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Milwaukee Strips Down for the Underwear Bike Ride
All photo by Luke MouradianWhile biking hasgrown as a form of transportation in Milwaukee, due in part to programs such asBublr Bikes and initiatives like the annual Bike to Work Day, we have a long way to go to catch up toour Midwestern neighb.. more
May 19, 2016 4:17 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 5 Comments
Ben's Cycle's 2015 Holiday Gift Guide
Dec 11, 2015 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
700 Santa Clauses are Coming to Town this Saturday
Dec 3, 2015 7:09 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race Coming This Saturday
The Second Annual Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race will be a great place to watch cyclocross, and, for the curious and brave, try out a race! Plus there will be food, beer, coffee, and bikes to try out all day, and Ben’s Cycle is hosting The Cros.. more
Sep 21, 2015 8:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM
There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more
Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Bike to Work Day set for June 11
Thursday, June 11 is Milwaukee’s Bike to Work Day. The ride is free and open to everyone. Cyclists will meet at the Humboldt ParkPavilion, at 7 a.m., with the ride starting at 7:15. Bikers will ride about five miles to Clas Park and a 30-minute r.. more
Jun 1, 2015 7:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
A Tuscan Bike Ride in Mukwonago?
Perhapsyou've always dreamed of doing a bike trip through Italy—stopping off tovisit sumptuous wineries in the rolling Tuscan hills, soaking up thecountryside, enjoying a picnic. Problem: You don't have the time off or thecash available to mak.. more
May 29, 2015 9:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Finding Your Inner Thoreau
In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more
Jun 10, 2013 12:01 AM Colleen DuVall A&E Feature
Baseball, Business and Nature: The Hank Aaron State Trail
Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more
Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Testa Rosa’s Richly Arranged Second Album
Playing a makeshift stage on Kinnickinnic Avenue during the Bay View Bash several years ago, an expanded lineup of Testa Rosa had listeners wondering how a band could sound so good live.With the recent release of their second album, II, it ... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Local Music
Café Corazon’s Weekday Lunch
After opening in Riverwest late last year, Café Corazon (3129 N. Bremen St.) has become a highly popular destination. The tiny café tends to fill up, especially on weekends. Weekday lunches have been added Wednesday through Friday, and it&r... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Trance & Dance’s Multi-Generational Folk Rock
When Jerry Fortier, then an American expatriate in Amsterdam, formed the Trance & Dance Band in 1973, he never imagined the group would become one of Milwaukee’s longest-running rock bands. The Wisconsin native was mixing psychedelic light ... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Oakhurst
Named after a town on the southern end of California gold country, Denver’s Oakhurst takes its cues from traditional bluegrass, and in their three-part harmonies, heady tempos and showy banjo and mandolin solos they demonstrate more
Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Present Music’s Phillip Bush Steps Down on a High Note
Present Music (PM) has settled into Turner Hall Ballroom, the idiosyncratic Downtown landmark. Saturday night’s concert, which launched a new season, marked the last appearance of retiring pianist Phillip Bush, a longtime ensemble member.Th... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music