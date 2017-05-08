RSS

Milwaukee do-it-yourself bike shop Vulture Space recentlyannounced a number of events they will be hosting as a part of Wisconsin BikeWeek, which runs June 3-11. The events include:Bike Bingo 2017Bike Bingo will be held June 3 from 3-.. more

May 8, 2017 6:24 PM Around MKE

Time to register for the UPAF Ride for the Arts at earlybird pricing is running out. Prices for the ride will increase on May 1, andeveryone who registers will be entered to win a pair of tickets from SouthwestAirlines.“The UPAF Ride for.. more

Apr 27, 2017 9:45 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy Sangudo, Flickr CCThis weekend bicycle lovers will get the chance to celebratein Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Park for the Wisconsin Bike Festival, going on fromJuly 29-31.The two-day festival’s activities include the 2nd annual.. more

Jul 28, 2016 9:31 PM Around MKE

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso

All photo by Luke MouradianWhile biking hasgrown as a form of transportation in Milwaukee, due in part to programs such asBublr Bikes and initiatives like the annual Bike to Work Day, we have a long way to go to catch up toour Midwestern neighb.. more

May 19, 2016 4:17 PM Around MKE 5 Comments

Dec 11, 2015 6:07 PM Sponsored Content

Dec 3, 2015 7:09 PM Around MKE

The Second Annual Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race will be a great place to watch cyclocross, and, for the curious and brave, try out a race! Plus there will be food, beer, coffee, and bikes to try out all day, and Ben’s Cycle is hosting The Cros.. more

Sep 21, 2015 8:09 PM Sponsored Content

There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more

Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

Thursday, June 11 is Milwaukee’s Bike to Work Day. The ride is free and open to everyone. Cyclists will meet at the Humboldt ParkPavilion, at 7 a.m., with the ride starting at 7:15. Bikers will ride about five miles to Clas Park and a 30-minute r.. more

Jun 1, 2015 7:45 PM Around MKE

Perhapsyou've always dreamed of doing a bike trip through Italy—stopping off tovisit sumptuous wineries in the rolling Tuscan hills, soaking up thecountryside, enjoying a picnic. Problem: You don't have the time off or thecash available to mak.. more

May 29, 2015 9:50 PM Off the Beaten Path

Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Around MKE

In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more

Jun 10, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more

Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Around MKE

Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police, an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Playing a makeshift stage on Kinnickinnic Avenue during the Bay View Bash several years ago, an expanded lineup of Testa Rosa had listeners wondering how a band could sound so good live.With the recent release of their second album, II, it ... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

After opening in Riverwest late last year, Café Corazon (3129 N. Bremen St.) has become a highly popular destination. The tiny café tends to fill up, especially on weekends. Weekday lunches have been added Wednesday through Friday, and it&r... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

When Jerry Fortier, then an American expatriate in Amsterdam, formed the Trance & Dance Band in 1973, he never imagined the group would become one of Milwaukee’s longest-running rock bands. The Wisconsin native was mixing psychedelic light ... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Named after a town on the southern end of California gold country, Denver’s Oakhurst takes its cues from traditional bluegrass, and in their three-part harmonies, heady tempos and showy banjo and mandolin solos they demonstrate more

Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Present Music (PM) has settled into Turner Hall Ballroom, the idiosyncratic Downtown landmark. Saturday night’s concert, which launched a new season, marked the last appearance of retiring pianist Phillip Bush, a longtime ensemble member.Th... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

