Bilal
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bilal Returns Triumphantly on "Airtight's Revenge"
Sep 13, 2010 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lambs of Abortion
It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
A Braves New World
Just in time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release of William Povletich’s Milwaukee Braves: Heroes and Heartbreak, a book that examines the economic and cultural impact of Milwaukee’s first major league baseball te,Tod... more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee