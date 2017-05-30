RSS

Bill Bruford

eidolon.jpg.jpe

The two-CD collection titled Eidolon: The Allan Holdsworth Collection—a condensed version of the 12-disc box set titled The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever—contains 28 songs chosen by Holdsworth that reflect the guitarist’s pioneering and co... more

May 30, 2017 2:08 PM Album Reviews

yes.jpg.jpe

The first time Yes drummer Alan White had to play songs from the 1973 album Close To The Edge, it was under less than ideal circumstances. He was replacing Bill more

Aug 7, 2013 1:37 AM Music Feature

One of the readers over at Brew Crew Ball, nullacct, came up with this amazing version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and it's too amazing not to share.   Is this a real league?Is this just fantasy?Ten games back from the wild cardNo escape from.. more

Aug 29, 2010 8:46 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES