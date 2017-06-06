RSS

Bill Clinton

Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more

Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Expresso 5 Comments

In The American Presidency for Beginners, Justin Slaughter Doty boils down the first 44 presidents and over 200 years of history in 290 pages. Highly opinionated yet generally fair-minded, Doty isn’t afraid to call out presidents captive to... more

Mar 21, 2017 2:57 PM Books

Paul Masterson discusses an array of gay sex scandals within the Republican party. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:45 PM Hear Me Out

 MaureenO’Hara had Gone with the Wind to thank for her name. Born Maureen FitzSimmons, the comelyDublin lass got her start on stage and on Radio Eieran; her film career beganunpromisingly with a blink-and-miss-her cameo in a mediocre .. more

Oct 28, 2013 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

For the American media—and especially for “the liberal media”—even the possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidential nomination, however distant, seems to invite a reversion to bad old habits more

Sep 30, 2013 12:38 AM News Features

The mere prospect of Hillary Rodham Clinton running for president again is evidently provoking outrage among old adversaries—from Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to Maureen Dowd—whose more

Aug 27, 2013 12:23 AM News Features

To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into more

Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM News Features

In South Korean director Im Sang-soo’s The Taste of Money, the bright lights of Seoul cannot eclipse the darkness at society’s heart. In a family drama that reaches a Shakespearean pitch, a young assistant is drawn into the more

Jul 1, 2013 4:56 PM Home Movies

Less than four months after Barack Obama's inauguration, the right-wing propaganda machine is already promoting the only imaginable conclusion to a Democratic administration that dares to achieve a second term more

May 13, 2013 1:38 AM News Features

By all accounts, Hillary Rodham Clinton has not yet decided whether to seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination. But the prospect of her candidacy, combined with her undeniable popularity, is agitating certain more

Apr 12, 2013 3:43 PM News Features

Anthony Lewis, the former New York Times reporter and columnist who died Monday, March 25, at the age of 85, shaped the American conscience on a broad range of issues, from civil liberties and civi,News Features more

Mar 31, 2013 11:02 PM News Features

When Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act on Feb. 5, 1993, almost exactly 20 years ago as the first legislative act of his presidency, its establishment as law marked a more

Feb 10, 2013 7:56 PM News Features

The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more

Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Expresso

During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more

Jan 3, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

If the Christmastime slaughter of 20 beautiful little children and six adults who loved them isn’t enough to move gutless politicians of both parties to pass sensible gun regulations, nothing will more

Dec 17, 2012 4:58 PM Taking Liberties

While Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan has claimed that his plans to voucherize Medicare wouldn’t affect... more

Sep 12, 2012 4:47 PM News Features

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Everyone knows President Barack Obama is a great speaker, but there’s a reason why he also inspires seasoned politicians, a former president and previous presidential candidates to deliver some of the best speeches of their ... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 PM Taking Liberties

Bill killed.Nominating Barack Obama for a second term... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is taking a beating from fact-checkers, who have had to work overtime to try to verify the claims he made last week when accepting the nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more

Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

