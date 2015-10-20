Bill Condon
Mr. Holmes at Home
Oneof this year’s best films is out on DVD. As Mr. Holmes slips back and forth intime, Ian McKellen gives what are essentially two brilliant performances,playing Sherlock Holmes as the already aged Baker Street sleuth in 1918 .. more
Oct 20, 2015 1:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mr. Holmes
Ian McKellen stars as an aged Sherlock Holmes in Mr. Holmes more
Jul 21, 2015 9:07 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Fifth Estate
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, the brisk dramatization of the WikiLeaks founder’s battle with the U.S. government (and everyone else he disdains). One of film’s great emerging actors, Cumberbatch gives a port... more
Oct 22, 2013 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Dark Side of the Rainbow
As just about everyone involved with the recording has made clear time and time again, Dark Side of the Moon was never intended to sync up with the 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz —and 1973 studio technology would have made more
Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee