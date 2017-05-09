RSS

Bill Florescu

The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more

May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Classical Music

Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II’s signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein... more

May 3, 2016 2:35 PM A&E Feature

The Florentine Opera Company presents Jake Heggie’s one-act 90-minute chamber opera Three Decembers March 11-20 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Critically acclaimed and emotionally charged, Three Decembers’ libretto deals with... more

Mar 1, 2016 2:46 PM Classical Music

Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera’s performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time. more

May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Classical Music

Florentine Opera performs Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at the Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall, and Philomusica Quartet concludes its season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more

May 5, 2015 8:42 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera Company will present Carlisle Floyd’s Wuthering Heights at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in an unstaged concert to be recorded live for commercial purposes, Jan. 9 and 11. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:10 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The Florentine Opera’s season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later more

Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM A&E Feature

When the new opera of Theodore Dreiser’s great 1900 novel Sister Carrie enters the international repertory, as it will if it follows the path of its celebrated sibling Elmer Gantry, you can remember taking part in its development. The compo... more

May 22, 2014 2:02 AM Classical Music

Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the world’s most beloved operas, remains the unique crown jewel of his three middle-period transitional works, sharing honors with Il Trovatore and Rigoletto as the composer’s initial breakthrough to gre... more

Nov 5, 2013 11:38 PM A&E Feature

