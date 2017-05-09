Bill Florescu
An Exhilarating 'Barber of Seville' from Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success.
May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Deathless Charm of ‘Die Fledermaus’
Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss II's signature operetta, captures that lilting flavor of late-19th-century Vienna as a gracious, aristocratic paradise of waltzes and champagne. The Florentine Opera presents the piece May 13 and 15 at Uihlein...
May 3, 2016 2:35 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Florentine Opera presents ‘Three Decembers
The Florentine Opera Company presents Jake Heggie's one-act 90-minute chamber opera Three Decembers March 11-20 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Critically acclaimed and emotionally charged, Three Decembers' libretto deals with...
Mar 1, 2016 2:46 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Savoring the ‘Elixir’
Under the direction of Bill Florescu and the snappy conducting of Florentine favorite Joseph Rescigno, the Florentine Opera's performance of Elixir of Love was one of the most satisfying operatic evenings in quite some time.
May 12, 2015 7:51 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Florentine Opera’s ‘Elixir of Love’
Florentine Opera performs Donizetti's Elixir of Love at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall, and Philomusica Quartet concludes its season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.
May 5, 2015 8:42 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Florentine Opera to Record ‘Wuthering Heights’
The Florentine Opera Company will present Carlisle Floyd's Wuthering Heights at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in an unstaged concert to be recorded live for commercial purposes, Jan. 9 and 11.
Dec 30, 2014 9:10 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Florentine Opera’s ‘Flying Dutchman’
The Florentine Opera's season opener promises an adventurous, refreshingly engaging experience with an early Wagnerian work, quite a contrast from the later
Oct 15, 2014 1:18 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
‘Sister Carrie’: A Workshop Performance of a New American Opera
When the new opera of Theodore Dreiser's great 1900 novel Sister Carrie enters the international repertory, as it will if it follows the path of its celebrated sibling Elmer Gantry, you can remember taking part in its development. The compo...
May 22, 2014 2:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
Florentine Opera stages Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ at the Marcus Center
Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata, one of the world's most beloved operas, remains the unique crown jewel of his three middle-period transitional works, sharing honors with Il Trovatore and Rigoletto as the composer's initial breakthrough to gre...
Nov 5, 2013 11:38 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature