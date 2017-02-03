Bill Francoeur
The People v. The Big Bad Wolf This Weekend
Feb 3, 2017 9:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Packy Welcomes Snow White
Packy the Elephant has been preparing for another season of kids’ shows with Racine Children’s Theatre. The fuzzy grey elephant host welcomes the first new guests in just a couple of weeks as Racine Children’s Theatre presents its production.. more
Sep 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Isaac Stern
Isaac Stern was among the most acclaimed classical musicians of the last century. To honor what would have been his 90th birthday, Sony Masterworks culled the archives for rarities previously unheard on CD.The album title refers to the viol... more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Fighting Bob Fest Is Back for Its Ninth Annual Event
In the midst of a tough election season in which the conservative Tea Parties are the media’s darlings, progressives in Wisconsin are meeting on Sept. 11 at Fighting Bob Fest in Baraboo to network and brainstorm about the most pressing issu... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features