Bill Frisell
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble: Sing Me Home (Masterworks)
Sing Me Home is Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble’s best-yet cultural convergence and is a companion album to Music of Strangers, a documentary of Ma’s pan-cultural troubadours by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Morgan Neville. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:00 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Bonnie Raitt
The two Dylan covers, both from Time Out of Mind, no less, reveal the state of Bonnie Raitt's old heart: full of appreciation, wonder and tough nostalgia for “the rest of us, who used to rule the world.” Sure, the smooth blues... more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Carte Blanche New Plays Festival
As the winter begins to look and feel like the winter, local stages are given to many, many shorts. Last week, the Milwaukee Rep opened its Rep Lab shorts program. This weekend, Carte Blanche Studios opens its Witer Edition of the North American.. more
Jan 20, 2012 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bill Frisell
At once the most prolific (two albums so far this year!) and the most elusive (what kind of music is this?) among contemporary giants of jazz guitar, Bill Frisell continues his fruitful and enigmatic output with Sign of Life. more
Jun 6, 2011 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Jazz Today and Tomorrow
Icons Among Us: Jazz in the Present Tense (out on DVD) is an argument over the meaning and future of jazz. According to some of the musicians interviewed for this fascinating documentary, the word jazz is a limitation, a narrow categorization bloc.. more
May 4, 2010 1:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bill Frisell
Frisell certainly delivers, but largely in his ambient, cerebral jazzman sort of way. A whopping 26 tracks make up the album, few of which are more than skeletal, country-jazz song palettes. Each is hardly unique from the one before, with t... more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews 1 Comments
Apart From That
This weekend sees the introduction of Transmutative Cinema, a free film series with a fond Apart From That ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments