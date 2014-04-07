RSS

Bill Kramer

Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more

Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Daily Dose

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 with an ambitious agenda. He quickly “dropped the bomb” on the state with his public employee union-busting Act 10. He also said he’d make good on his promise to create more

Mar 6, 2014 5:21 PM Expresso

art15638widea.jpg.jpe

Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more

Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM News Features

blogimage10162.jpe

Currently entertaining children—and their parents—via Nick Jr. networks across the world, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and its host, DJ Lance Rock, mix ’80s animation with musical performance and a pack of odd characters by the names of more

Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

