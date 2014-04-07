Bill Kramer
Democratic Leaders Put Pressure on Kramer and Vos Over Assault Allegations
Seems like it was anopen secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha)had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, andpotentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve.. more
Apr 7, 2014 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Is Walker’s Jobs Agency Favoring GOP Districts?
Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011 with an ambitious agenda. He quickly “dropped the bomb” on the state with his public employee union-busting Act 10. He also said he’d make good on his promise to create more
Mar 6, 2014 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Prominent Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Pasch Speaks Out
Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more
Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!
Currently entertaining children—and their parents—via Nick Jr. networks across the world, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and its host, DJ Lance Rock, mix ’80s animation with musical performance and a pack of odd characters by the names of more
Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee