barbershop.jpg.jpe

In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Film Clips

film_stvincent.jpg.jpe

St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more

Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Film Reviews

warondrugs.jpg.jpe

The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more

Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

film.jpg.jpe

The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more

Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM Film Reviews

blogimage19015.jpe

Since releasing Rushmore in 1998, director Wes Anderson has refined a peculiar sensibility of whimsy with undertones... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

