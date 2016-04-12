Bill Murray
Film Clips: Barbershop: The Next Cut and More
In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin’s barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
St. Vincent
St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more
Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 18-24
The War on Drugs, Ghostbusters, Bryan Ferry and more! more
Sep 17, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Monuments Men
The Nazis were responsible for genocide and a brutal war of conquest. They were also among the world’s greatest art thieves, stripping museums and private holdings of the paintings and sculpture desired by Germany’s leaders. And several of ... more
Feb 10, 2014 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Moonrise Kingdom
Since releasing Rushmore in 1998, director Wes Anderson has refined a peculiar sensibility of whimsy with undertones... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews