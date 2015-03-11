RSS

Bill Nighy

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more

Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Film Reviews

Set in a dystopian present, Aaron Eckhart appears as Dr. Frankenstein’s monster, now a rather good-looking fellow named Adam (despite needing a better plastic surgeon). Blessed with immortality, Adam is sought by those wanting to learn his... more

Jan 22, 2014 2:23 AM Film Clips

On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM Film Clips

<em>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</em>, already screening in some bigger cities, promises to be a decent movie for adult audiences. Director John Madden won an Oscar for <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> and his castincluding Judi Dench, Bill Nighy an.. more

Apr 29, 2012 12:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

Page Eight, the new selection on PBS\' “Masterpiece Contemporary,” is more beautifully filmed than most movies on the big screen, and the gorgeous cinematography, especially of London draped with electric light at night, cinched it as a closin.. more

Nov 1, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

The English summer of 1939, the eve of World War II, is said to have been unusually sunny and pleasant. As Glorious 39 begins, three posh young people romp through the fading summer light, laughing as they chase around the ruined castle on a co.. more

Jan 27, 2011 1:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Keep an Eye on the Sky ,CD Reviews more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Bad economic news is old news inMilwaukee, where we’ve struggled with a declining manufacturing sector,expanding racial and economic gaps, underfunded transit, job flight tothe suburbs and city ,News Features more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The world is a show and the show must go on. In movies the idea has been around at least s Paris 36 ,Film more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

