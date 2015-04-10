Bill Pullman
'The End of Violence'
Director Wim Wenders’ film focuses on the making of a violent Hollywood action flick, but 'The End of Violence' (1997) is also packed with ideas about social disconnection, as well as lonesome film noir-style voiceovers. more
Apr 10, 2015 10:00 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Killer Inside Me
The Killer Inside Me includes an unforgettable performance by Casey Affleck as Lou Ford, a mild mannered deputy sheriff in small town Texas, c. 1960. Everything seems above board about this polite doctor’s son until the prostitute he is sent to qu.. more
Sep 12, 2010 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Philosopher Roofer
JimGodsil could be called many things, but “philosopher roofer” is onehandle that should stick. When he’s not fixing roofs for a living,Godsil can be overheard in en,Off the Cuff more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff