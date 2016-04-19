RSS

Bill Reid

Tory Folliard Gallery’s latest exhibition, “surreal…so real” features 28 modern artists united by their ties to surrealism, who tap into both the movement’s history and its universal themes. The show runs through May 28. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:14 PM Visual Arts

Tarry not, art lovers, for three rich new exhibitions will appear at the Tory Folliard Gallery on Feb. 8 only to disappear a month later on March 8. Charles Munch’s “New Paintings” continues his 40-plus-year exploration of more

Feb 5, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Visual Arts

In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more

Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Visual Arts

Historic Downtown Waukesha celebrates its rock 'n' roll legacy with “The Les Paul Guitar Crawl” on Aug. 4. After being chosen as a Gibson GuitarTown along with Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Los Angeles, Miami and London... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Visual Arts

Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more

Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Often seen attending to Tory Folliard Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Nicole Reid curates her very own 4th Edition of the "Easter Peep Show." Traditionally held on Palm Sunday, a week before the actual holiday, the classic spring candy i.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

