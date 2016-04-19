Bill Reid
Unveiling the Unconscious
Tory Folliard Gallery’s latest exhibition, “surreal…so real” features 28 modern artists united by their ties to surrealism, who tap into both the movement’s history and its universal themes. The show runs through May 28. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:14 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Fantastic Phantasms at the Tory Folliard Gallery
Tarry not, art lovers, for three rich new exhibitions will appear at the Tory Folliard Gallery on Feb. 8 only to disappear a month later on March 8. Charles Munch’s “New Paintings” continues his 40-plus-year exploration of more
Feb 5, 2014 12:51 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Revive at Tory Folliard's "COLOR!"
In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more
Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
GuitarTown Rocks Waukesha Art Crawl
Historic Downtown Waukesha celebrates its rock 'n' roll legacy with “The Les Paul Guitar Crawl” on Aug. 4. After being chosen as a Gibson GuitarTown along with Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Los Angeles, Miami and London... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gardens Celebrated @ Charles Allis Art Musuem
Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Decibully Listening Party
The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Siegel-Schwall Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jean Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Interview: Nicole Reid Curates Spring "Peep Show"
Often seen attending to Tory Folliard Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Nicole Reid curates her very own 4th Edition of the "Easter Peep Show." Traditionally held on Palm Sunday, a week before the actual holiday, the classic spring candy i.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Improvise It!
,Theater more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater