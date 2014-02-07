RSS

Bill T. Jones

 Hollywood musicals ruled box offices—untilsuddenly they didn’t. A long history led to that drastic turnaround. Talkingpictures began with a musical, The JazzSinger , and as technology developed, musicals became the showboat.. more

Feb 7, 2014 10:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

Those desiring meditative, reflective music to accompany moments of solitude should seek out this album. Russian pianist/composer Bagatov and Tibetan vocalist Lhamo, both based in New York, were brought together by famed more

Jul 2, 2013 10:12 PM Album Reviews

blogimage9955.jpe

Bill T. Jones, one of the country’s foremost choreographers, is well known for making courageous, humane postmodern dance theater works tackling—with intelligence and grace—such complicated subjects as AIDS and the war in Iraq. (Jones: & more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES