Bill Theisen
‘Romeo and Juliet’ in the Caribbean?
Based on Rosa Guy’s 1985 novel My Love, My Love, Once on This Island was turned into a musical by the successful Broadway team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Seussical). And in the skilled hands of Skylight Music Theatre’s ve... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:25 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
America’s Folk Opera
Anyone who cares about theater or opera needs to see the Skylight production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess (through June 9). I was skeptical beforehand, since this grand scale opera with a large orchestra, cast and chorus more
May 21, 2013 7:34 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Light, Satisfying Musical Theatre
Sometimes you don't want to have to watch anything particularly deep. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy light, classy rock in a musical theater setting. This month, Skylight Music Theatre responds to that desire more
Mar 14, 2013 1:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Leslie Fitzwater: ‘Once More with Feeling’…Piaf
Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more
Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Skylight’s Warm Production of a Familiar Classic
The Sound of Music is most remembered for its 1965 movie adaptation with golden-voiced Julie Andrews as Maria. However, the original 1959 stage production with the equally compelling Mary Martin had established a more more
Nov 20, 2012 12:40 PM Steve Spice Theater
'Packer Fans from Outer Space' Invades Marcus Center
The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater 1 Comments
Shipboard at the Skylight
Big, professional productions of old Gilbert and Sullivan musicals can chisel themselves into the stage like stale museum pieces. A good G&S production is a delicate balance between sophisticated socio-political satire, song, dance and pure fu.. more
Nov 22, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Laurel And Hardy: The Soda Gag
I had kind of an odd experience at the Milwaukee Rep’s Laurel and Hardy last night. There's a point in the show where the two share a soda. I'd never seen the bit before, but I anticipated the punch line well before it was uttered. The audie.. more
Sep 27, 2010 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The National (7/17)
With a chill alternative kind of rock, The National is performing live at the Pabst on Friday, April 17 at 8pm. Come early and meet some of the Street Teamers whowill be at the show, who knows, yo,The Naked Vine more
Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Transit Inches Forward
When we voted for change in November, we didn’t realize what stupid, long-running political battles we might be able to clear off our books. ,Taking Liberties more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments