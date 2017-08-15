RSS

Bill Watson

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Theater

Marquette University admirably tackles a challenging comedy with its production of Tom Griffin’s The Boys Next Door. Set in Boston in the ’80s, it’s a comedy about men suffering from mental disabilities who live in a group home. They live o... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:31 PM Theater

This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more

Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM A&E Feature

UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Theater

UW-Milwaukee's appealing production of John Walch's The Nature of Mutation tells the tale of a private prep school that is given a large donation in exchange for teaching “intelligent design” as part of its curriculum... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

In describing a show it’s so easy to fall into impersonal vocabulary. Consider the following words: “A coming of age story about two boys growing-up in New York during world war two.” There’s a perfectly ordinary collection of words describing a.. more

Mar 4, 2012 12:08 PM Theater

When brothers Manoj and Vijay Swearingen considered opening their own restaurant, they found the price of the endeavor to be more than they were willing to invest. So they scaled down their food service ,Eat/Drink more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

