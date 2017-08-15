Bill Watson
MCT's 'Deathtrap' is a Non-stop Thrill Ride
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what's going on.
Aug 15, 2017
Marquette’s Deft Examination of ‘The Boys Next Door’
Marquette University admirably tackles a challenging comedy with its production of Tom Griffin's The Boys Next Door. Set in Boston in the '80s, it's a comedy about men suffering from mental disabilities who live in a group home. They live o...
Nov 15, 2013
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way.
Dec 18, 2012
‘King Lear’ Opens UWM’s Mainstage Season
UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent...
Oct 25, 2012
Compelling Cast Boosts UWM's 'Nature of Mutation'
UW-Milwaukee's appealing production of John Walch's The Nature of Mutation tells the tale of a private prep school that is given a large donation in exchange for teaching "intelligent design" as part of its curriculum...
Mar 14, 2012
The Chosen: Authority In The Silence of A Small Space
In describing a show it's so easy to fall into impersonal vocabulary. Consider the following words: "A coming of age story about two boys growing-up in New York during world war two." There's a perfectly ordinary collection of words describing a..
Mar 4, 2012
Milwaukee’s Pita Brothers Finds Street-Level Success
When brothers Manoj and Vijay Swearingen considered opening their own restaurant, they found the price of the endeavor to be more than they were willing to invest. So they scaled down their food service
Sep 16, 2009