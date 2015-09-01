Bill
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Herman Astro Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Mardi Gras Party at Turner Hall
Milwaukee doesn't have a particularly rich Mardi Gras tradition, but for the last several years the city has come out for at least one reoccurring Fat Tuesday celebration: Radio Milwaukee's annual Mardi Gras party at Turner Hall Ballroom with Maxi.. more
Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wisconsin Payday Loan Bills Released
Although consumer advocates had hoped that a Democrat-controlled state Senate and Assembly would deliver tough payday lending regulations to the governor for his signature, a bill capping payday loan interest rates at 36% hasn’t made it out... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Codebreaker Moves the Crowd
The worst thing about South By Southwest is seeing so many bands get eaten alive on stage. For every sleeper group that plays to a huge, adoring crowd, there’s two playing to mostly empty rooms. It’s a common trap, but one that Milwaukee’s Codebre.. more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
TBS Post Season video
This is set to Bon Jovi's "I Love This Town" and show's the live performance from the year's All-Star Game. It features teams that are expected to make the playoffs (and the Yankees) and has outtakes at the end of Corey and JJ trying to sing. Bi.. more
Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Vampire Weekend
By adding an agreeable African-jangle to otherwise pretty conventional, guitar-based indi Art Muscle ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee