Billie Holiday

The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Music Feature

Ruthie plugs exciting upcoming events including the Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of 2016 (Sept. 16), the Milwaukee Gay Sports Networks’ Brewers tailgate at D.I.X. (Sept. 18) and a double feature movie night at This Is It (Sept. 20). more

Sep 13, 2016 3:46 PM Dear Ruthie

Photo by Michael Brosilow

“Singing is living to me,” proclaims legendary singer Billie Holiday at the start of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. “But they won’t,Theater more

Sep 13, 2016 3:41 PM Theater

Photo by Paul Mitchell

At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM Dance 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill starring award-winning actress Alexis J. Roston as seminal jazz vocalist Billie Holiday. Performances are Sept. 9-Oct 30 at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Well... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:28 PM A&E Feature

The catalog of her recordings is vast. Issued for the hundredth anniversary of Billie Holiday’s birth, The Centennial Collection is a good survey of her 1935-45 years, considered her prime time by most critics. more

Apr 28, 2015 8:31 PM Album Reviews

By the 1930s, the slow erosion of racial barriers had reached such a degree in America’s larger cities that a new cultural type emerged. This individual, classified as a “hipster” by Norman Mailer in his essay “The White Negro,” rejec... more

Nov 12, 2013 11:39 PM Visual Arts

