Billie Holiday
New Boyz Club Take Aim At Oppression on ‘G l O r Y g L o R y’
The personal and the political intersect on New Boyz Club’s rousing debut EP. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Flavor of Milwaukee
Ruthie plugs exciting upcoming events including the Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of 2016 (Sept. 16), the Milwaukee Gay Sports Networks’ Brewers tailgate at D.I.X. (Sept. 18) and a double feature movie night at This Is It (Sept. 20). more
Sep 13, 2016 3:46 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Billie Holiday headlines ‘Emerson’s Bar and Grill’
“Singing is living to me,” proclaims legendary singer Billie Holiday at the start of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. “But they won’t,Theater more
Sep 13, 2016 3:41 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Outside with Wild Space Dancers
At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM John Schneider Dance 1 Comments
Lady Day Sings the Blues (at Emerson’s Bar and Grill)
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill starring award-winning actress Alexis J. Roston as seminal jazz vocalist Billie Holiday. Performances are Sept. 9-Oct 30 at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Well... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Billie Holiday: The Centennial Collection (Columbia/Legacy)
The catalog of her recordings is vast. Issued for the hundredth anniversary of Billie Holiday’s birth, The Centennial Collection is a good survey of her 1935-45 years, considered her prime time by most critics. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:31 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Imaginative Realism of Karl Priebe
By the 1930s, the slow erosion of racial barriers had reached such a degree in America’s larger cities that a new cultural type emerged. This individual, classified as a “hipster” by Norman Mailer in his essay “The White Negro,” rejec... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:39 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts