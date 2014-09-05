Billy Corgan
Butch Vig Shared Production Insights in his Yellow Phone Keynote
“I learned to make records by the seat of my pants,and I still do it that way,” producer Butch Vig said during his keynote remarksfor Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference this morning. Eschewing a preparedaddress in favor of a casual co.. more
Sep 5, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Influenced: Estates' Charlie Markowiak on the Glory Days of Smashing Pumpkins
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.The Milwaukee three piece Estates formed just two years ago, but they c,Music Feature more
May 12, 2014 1:56 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Smashing Pumpkins Will Play "Intimate" Arena Tour Kickoff at the Riverside
After years of reliably ticking off and disappointing all but his most forgiving fans, this year Billy Corgan did the unthinkable: He released a legitimately good new Smashing Pumpkins album. Tuneful, pretty and fierce, <em>Oceania</em> is the mos.. more
Sep 4, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
R.I.P. Dennis Flemion, of The Frogs
Some more sad news for the area music scene: A missing swimmer who presumably drowned after disappearing in Racine on Saturday has been identified as The Frog\'s Dennis Flemion. He was 57, the <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/wisconsin/diver.. more
Jul 10, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields and more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Residents Tell County Supervisors to Remember Needy, Public Good
A packedroom at the Washington Park Senior Center gave all 19 Milwaukee Countysupervisor Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes 1986-1987
It’s one of the oddest MTV shows forgotten by history—yes, even odder than “The Head.” “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes” was hosted by the legendary pop artist himself, who watched television—or, more accurate more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Meanwhile, Over On Courtney Love's Myspace Page...
Courtney Love’s Myspace page is an endless source of amusement for those who have the time to sift through it. Where else can you hear Love riff on Hannah Montana or dish about her flirtation with Ryan Adams, before accusing him of laundering $85,.. more
Aug 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
On April 1, Milwaukee voters can select candidates who have the Shepherd&rsquo Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Billy Corgan Tapes "Kick Me" Sign to His Back
Mar 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Barack Obama
With Wisconsin’s high-profile primary now less than a week away, expect to see polit Pierrot le fou ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Billy Corgan Still Alive
While driving yesterday morning I heard FM 102.1, Milwaukee's alternative rock station, play three Smashing Pumpkins songs in a row. Several hours later, in the early afternoon, I turned on the station again and caught another three Pumpkins songs.. more
Nov 12, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Time Is Now
So why hasn`t Milwaukee gone smoke-free? As Milwaukee undergoes a "renaissance," as Mayo God Grew Tired of Us ,Cover Story more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments