Billy Crudup

‘20th Century Women’
Writer-Director Mike Mills imbues 20th Century Women with an indie filmmaker’s respect for reality on a human scale. The film is inhabited by a handful of characters with enough dimension to feel fully human—unlike the stick figures that fi... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:37 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Natalie Portman as the Mysterious 'Jackie' Kennedy
Despite several moving scenes, Jackie falls short of being an entirely moving film. Perhaps the continual back-and-forth between a not terribly engaging interviewer and Jackie’s flashbacks thwarts the story’s momentum. more
Dec 27, 2016 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Stanford Prison Experiment Out on DVD
Thenotorious college psychology experiment dramatized in The Stanford PrisonExperiment was one of several scientific tests of the human condition duringthe 1960s and ‘70s that found its participants willing to behave with gr.. more
Dec 2, 2015 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Stanford Prison Experiment
The Stanford Prison Experiment dramatizes a famous 1971 psychological experiment about power and imprisonment. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Pre-Pro Beer
This year Milwaukee was one of five cities chosen by brewing behemoth MillerCoors as a test market for its new beer, Batch 19 Pre-Prohibition Style Lager.“Back in 2004 there was a small flood in our archives in the basement of the Coors Bre... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE