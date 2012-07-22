RSS

Billy Elliot: The Musical

blogimage19354.jpe

Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he certainly never expected to collaborate with him to make the film into a musical... more

Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19351.jpe

Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he certainly never expected to collaborate with him to make the film into a musical... more

Jul 21, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19342.jpe

Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he certainly never expected to collaborate with him to make the film into a musical... more

Jul 20, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19336.jpe

Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he... more

Jul 19, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES