Billy Elliot: The Musical
Billy Elliot: The Musical
Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he certainly never expected to collaborate with him to make the film into a musical... more
Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Billy Elliot: The Musical
Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he certainly never expected to collaborate with him to make the film into a musical... more
Jul 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Billy Elliot: The Musical
Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he certainly never expected to collaborate with him to make the film into a musical... more
Jul 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Billy Elliot: The Musical
Writer Lee Hall never expected Elton John to attend the first public showing of his colorful film <i>Billy Elliot</i> at the Cannes Film Festival, and he... more
Jul 19, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee