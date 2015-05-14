Billy Joel
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Modern American Choral Masters
May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Joseph Hanreddy Moves to UW-Milwaukee
After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
Bradley Foundation Rewards Bill Kristol's Support for Iraq War, Sarah Palin, Torture
Talking about rewarding failure! The uber-conservative Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation has announced it will award neocon Bill Kristol, editor of the Weekly Standard and Fox News contributor, its 2009 Bradley Prize and $250,000. .. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Billy Joel
Although The Stranger became one of the best-selling LPs ever after its 1977 releas The Stranger ,CD Reviews more
Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Blog reports through unconfirmed source that Ned is getting fire
Source: Ned Yost to be relieved of his duties MondayWhile BadgerBlogger can not independently confirm this, sources close to the Milwaukee Brewers organization tell BadgerBlogger late this evening, in the midst of another horrid road trip, and on .. more
May 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Big Theatre, Chance Encounters, Coffee and Uwe Boll
Last night I had a dream where I was reading a review I’d never written about a new Broadway Musical by Uwe Boll tat doesn’t exist. Weird. But not unheard of. This is a strange time of yearthe twilight between thee end of the normal season and the.. more
May 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Billy Joel
Although his tabloid-documented battle with alcoholism tarnished his image somewhat, neve River of Dreams ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 28 - Mar. 5
Dalek A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee