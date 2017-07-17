Billy Martin
The 1976 Game-Winning Grand Slam that Wasn’t: When Billy Martin Shouted Down a Brewers’ Comeback Win
Don Money felt like he was going to hit one out. It was Saturday,April 10, 1976 and the Brewers trailed the Yankees 9-6. The Crew had jumped outto a 6-0 lead that afternoon, but Yankee rallies the seventh and ninth inningshad run up nine u.. more
Jul 17, 2017 3:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Billy Martin, Chinese Aviator: One of the First Great Beefs in Brewers History
In 1973, the Brewers were in a tight spot. Three seasons ofmiserable baseball had worn out the novelty of a Big League team back inMilwaukee. Attendance dropped each season, plummeting to a league-worst 600,000in 1972. Only 13,800 people s.. more
Jan 5, 2017 8:27 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
